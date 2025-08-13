Jennifer Mary Bush Sells 520 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Stock

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) VP Jennifer Mary Bush sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.13, for a total transaction of $201,827.60. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 15,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,872,406.90. This represents a 3.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of CMI stock opened at $398.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $342.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $331.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.64. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $260.02 and a one year high of $399.09. The firm has a market cap of $54.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $1.22. Cummins had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.82. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.61%.

CMI has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cummins to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $308.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $431.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $370.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CMI

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cummins

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its holdings in Cummins by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $440,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Cummins by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,283,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Cummins by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 7,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Cummins by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,525,000 after buying an additional 13,551 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.