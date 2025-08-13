iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Position Trimmed by Centerpoint Advisors LLC

Centerpoint Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 4.3% of Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $11,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IVW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,079,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,463,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350,072 shares during the last quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4,023.6% in the 1st quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 1,857,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,974 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 489.6% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,363,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,541 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,127,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,929,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,211,000 after acquiring an additional 988,955 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

IVW stock opened at $115.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.06. The company has a market capitalization of $63.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $79.31 and a 12 month high of $115.84.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.