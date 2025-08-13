iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 148.4% during the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 6.0%

QUAL opened at $187.26 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $182.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.05. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $148.34 and a 52 week high of $187.26. The company has a market cap of $54.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

