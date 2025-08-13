iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.62 and last traded at $31.62, with a volume of 3155721 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.79.

iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.98.

Institutional Trading of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 156.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,165,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,619 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,155,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,177,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 963.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,052,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,632,000.

iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Company Profile

The iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Ether, less expenses and fees. ETHA was launched on Jul 24, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

