iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by HRC Wealth Management LLC

HRC Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,751 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of HRC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. HRC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of IJR stock opened at $114.38 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.73. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $89.22 and a 52 week high of $128.61. The company has a market cap of $83.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.