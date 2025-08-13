iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Heck Capital Advisors LLC

Heck Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 56.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 208,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 269,124 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 2.4% of Heck Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Heck Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $21,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of IJR stock opened at $114.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $83.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.73. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $89.22 and a 1 year high of $128.61.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

