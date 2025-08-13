iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT) Shares Acquired by WESCAP Management Group Inc.

WESCAP Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,385,364,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,831,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,239,000 after buying an additional 13,731,993 shares during the period. Symmetry Investments LP raised its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 3,605.8% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Investments LP now owns 12,678,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,611,000 after buying an additional 12,336,673 shares during the period. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 4th quarter worth $436,895,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 344.8% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 9,667,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,857,000 after buying an additional 7,494,123 shares during the period.

Shares of IBIT opened at $67.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.57. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a twelve month low of $30.24 and a twelve month high of $69.46.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

