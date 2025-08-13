Investors Title Company (NASDAQ:ITIC) to Issue $0.46 Quarterly Dividend

Investors Title Company (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 11th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, September 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd.

Investors Title Stock Up 3.9%

NASDAQ:ITIC opened at $239.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $209.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.55. Investors Title has a 52 week low of $190.20 and a 52 week high of $290.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.91.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $6.48 earnings per share for the quarter. Investors Title had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 12.28%.

About Investors Title

Investors Title Company engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

