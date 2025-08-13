Invesco Ltd. Sells 3,510 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,039 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,510 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.20% of NVR worth $253,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in NVR by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in NVR by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NVR by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in NVR by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 31 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in NVR by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 32 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVR Stock Performance

Shares of NVR stock opened at $7,976.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7,512.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7,356.24. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6,562.85 and a 1-year high of $9,964.77. The company has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.94.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $108.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $104.89 by $3.65. NVR had a return on equity of 37.35% and a net margin of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $120.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 6th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NVR from $7,200.00 to $7,600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen raised NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on NVR from $7,900.00 to $8,150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8,783.33.

Insider Activity at NVR

In other news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,850.28, for a total value of $981,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 386 shares in the company, valued at $3,030,208.08. This trade represents a 24.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

