Invesco Ltd. Sells 246,163 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,611,224 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 246,163 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $268,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Fiduciary Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,029,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,627 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,486,330 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $358,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,290 shares during the period. Finally, Cynosure Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

PHM has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.15.

PHM stock opened at $123.56 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.42. The company has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.22. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.07 and a 52-week high of $149.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

