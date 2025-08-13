Invesco Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 813,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,666 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.80% of Ulta Beauty worth $298,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.6% in the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 32.5% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.3% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.0% in the first quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ULTA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target (up previously from $450.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $473.00.

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 3.5%

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $516.02 on Wednesday. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a 52-week low of $309.01 and a 52-week high of $523.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $484.69 and a 200-day moving average of $416.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.12.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The specialty retailer reported $6.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 49.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 23.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.