Invesco Ltd. Has $276.65 Million Stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 55.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,363,106 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,968,285 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Flex were worth $276,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Flex during the 1st quarter worth $246,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Flex by 7,157.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 69,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 68,065 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Flex by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 107,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 7,637 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Flex by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Flex by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 14,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 6,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Flex Stock Performance

NASDAQ FLEX opened at $51.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.32. Flex Ltd. has a twelve month low of $25.11 and a twelve month high of $53.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Flex had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLEX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Flex from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Flex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flex in a research report on Friday, July 11th. KGI Securities lowered shares of Flex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Flex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 6,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $309,983.87. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 303,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,670,347.18. The trade was a 2.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 37,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $1,686,299.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,363,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,362,673.12. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 673,186 shares of company stock valued at $29,208,462 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Flex Profile

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

