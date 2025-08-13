Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock Position Raised by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 64.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,318 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,620 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $7,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,665,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,178,258,000 after buying an additional 453,335 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,219,974 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,090,027,000 after acquiring an additional 71,794 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,619,293 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,889,126,000 after purchasing an additional 494,496 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at $1,715,899,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,381,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,764,904,000 after buying an additional 687,906 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.11, for a total value of $121,631.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,740.77. The trade was a 19.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.24, for a total transaction of $1,386,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 18,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,171,844.80. This represents a 13.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,859 shares of company stock worth $7,908,248 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ISRG. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective (up from $590.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. BTIG Research increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $595.00 target price (up previously from $575.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $559.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $595.95.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ISRG

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $478.19 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $425.00 and a fifty-two week high of $616.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $513.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $527.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.42 billion, a PE ratio of 66.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.59.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.