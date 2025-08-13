Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Bought by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,013 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $7,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 18.4% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc boosted its stake in Intuit by 1.2% during the first quarter. Chris Bulman Inc now owns 1,523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 1.2% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 2.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 791 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $713.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $767.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $669.18. The company has a market cap of $199.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $532.65 and a 1 year high of $813.70.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.89 by $0.76. Intuit had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.77%.

In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 1,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $784.09, for a total value of $1,362,748.42. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,760.95. This trade represents a 79.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 1,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.90, for a total value of $887,663.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 19 shares in the company, valued at $14,704.10. The trade was a 98.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 279,800 shares of company stock worth $209,725,054. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INTU has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Intuit from $685.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $850.00 price target on Intuit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $815.00 price target (up previously from $775.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $789.00 price target (up previously from $726.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $806.27.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

