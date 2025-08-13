Integrity Financial Corp WA Acquires 516 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Integrity Financial Corp WA grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 516 shares during the quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. University of Illinois Foundation bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $296.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Baird R W lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.68.

In related news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total value of $1,608,416.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 62,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,392,563.85. This represents a 8.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total transaction of $1,755,811.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 36,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,703,729.20. The trade was a 15.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,557 shares of company stock valued at $4,113,796. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE JPM opened at $292.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $804.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.06. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $200.61 and a 1 year high of $301.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $44.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.73%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

