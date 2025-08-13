Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT) Shares Acquired by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $4,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NGVT. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,515,000. Vision One Management Partners LP grew its position in shares of Ingevity by 265.0% during the fourth quarter. Vision One Management Partners LP now owns 410,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,735,000 after buying an additional 298,157 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingevity by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 928,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,825,000 after buying an additional 177,289 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Ingevity by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,239,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,279,000 after buying an additional 115,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the first quarter worth approximately $4,228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ingevity from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th.

Ingevity stock opened at $53.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Ingevity Corporation has a 12 month low of $28.49 and a 12 month high of $54.13.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $365.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.70 million. Ingevity had a negative net margin of 16.35% and a positive return on equity of 84.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ingevity Corporation will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells activated carbon products, derivative specialty chemicals, and engineered polymers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Advanced Polymer Technologies.

