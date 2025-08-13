Informed Momentum Co LLC Sells 10,202 Shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Informed Momentum Co LLC decreased its holdings in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) by 21.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,919 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 10,202 shares during the quarter. Informed Momentum Co LLC’s holdings in Pathward Financial were worth $2,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pathward Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $267,437,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Pathward Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $32,223,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Pathward Financial in the first quarter worth about $22,795,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Pathward Financial in the first quarter worth about $9,679,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pathward Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $7,343,000. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Pathward Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CASH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Pathward Financial from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Pathward Financial from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th.

Pathward Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CASH opened at $75.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.98. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $60.49 and a one year high of $86.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $195.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.80 million. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 22.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

Pathward Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.65%.

Pathward Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pathward Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathward Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.