Informed Momentum Co LLC Has $2.49 Million Stock Position in AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT)

Informed Momentum Co LLC decreased its stake in shares of AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Free Report) by 37.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 172,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,269 shares during the period. Informed Momentum Co LLC’s holdings in AvePoint were worth $2,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in AvePoint in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in AvePoint in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in AvePoint in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in AvePoint in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in AvePoint in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors own 44.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVPT stock opened at $14.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -297.94 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.45 and a 200-day moving average of $17.28. AvePoint, Inc. has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $20.25.

In related news, Director Jeff Epstein sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $9,385,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,157,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,733,614.07. The trade was a 30.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brian Michael Brown sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total value of $655,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,190,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,308,901.82. This represents a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 605,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,315,600. 26.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AVPT shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on AvePoint from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on AvePoint from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded AvePoint to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on AvePoint in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

