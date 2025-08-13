Informed Momentum Co LLC Boosts Stock Position in Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH)

Informed Momentum Co LLC grew its stake in Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH – Free Report) by 218.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,157 shares during the period. Informed Momentum Co LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Delcath Systems worth $2,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DCTH. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Delcath Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Delcath Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in Delcath Systems by 99,900.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 9,990 shares during the period. Finally, PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Delcath Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delcath Systems Stock Up 3.5%

NASDAQ:DCTH opened at $10.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.52. Delcath Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.17 and a 52 week high of $18.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.60 and a beta of 0.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Delcath Systems ( NASDAQ:DCTH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. Delcath Systems had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $24.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.84 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Delcath Systems, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DCTH has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Delcath Systems from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered Delcath Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Delcath Systems in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Delcath Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

About Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company’s lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

