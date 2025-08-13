Informed Momentum Co LLC Acquires New Holdings in Oportun Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRT)

Informed Momentum Co LLC acquired a new stake in Oportun Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 149,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OPRT. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Oportun Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Oportun Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Oportun Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Oportun Financial by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 6,672 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oportun Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ OPRT opened at $6.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.10. Oportun Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $2.37 and a 12 month high of $9.24. The company has a market capitalization of $266.26 million, a P/E ratio of -30.25 and a beta of 1.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Oportun Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Oportun Financial in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of Oportun Financial to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Oportun Financial from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oportun Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. The company offers personal loans and credit cards. It serves customers through online and over the phone, as well as through retail and Lending as a Service partner locations. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

