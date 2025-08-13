Infinity Wealth Counsel LLC Buys 303 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Infinity Wealth Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 4.0% of Infinity Wealth Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Infinity Wealth Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,740,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,649 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,760,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,849,000 after acquiring an additional 117,074 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,444,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,500,000 after acquiring an additional 103,951 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,490,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,170,000 after acquiring an additional 146,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,405,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,964,000 after acquiring an additional 92,994 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYM opened at $136.63 on Wednesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.05 and a fifty-two week high of $136.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.52 and its 200 day moving average is $129.87.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

