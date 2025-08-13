Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases New Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 41,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALK. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 125.7% during the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 677 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 459.1% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Trading Up 9.9%

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock opened at $56.18 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.45. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.44 and a 1-year high of $78.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 7,600 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $404,472.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 18,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,454.60. The trade was a 28.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Emily Halverson sold 2,946 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $151,247.64. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 8,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,709.02. This trade represents a 26.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,046 shares of company stock worth $957,045. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALK. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.83.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

