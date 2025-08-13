Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Daiwa America

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Daiwa America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ILMN. Scotiabank cut Illumina from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Illumina from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Citigroup cut Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Illumina from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $97.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Illumina has a 52 week low of $68.70 and a 52 week high of $156.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.57.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The life sciences company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 29.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Illumina will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 173.6% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Illumina by 65.7% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 290 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Illumina by 290.3% in the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 363 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Illumina in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

