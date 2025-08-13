IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Bought by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IDXX. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 328.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 540.0% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Sharon E. Underberg sold 5,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.60, for a total transaction of $3,551,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,011,249.60. This trade represents a 46.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Lane sold 8,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.74, for a total transaction of $5,279,921.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 7,132 shares in the company, valued at $4,477,041.68. The trade was a 54.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,570 shares of company stock worth $33,008,958 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IDXX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $722.00 price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $640.00 price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $700.00 target price (up from $510.00) on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $644.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

IDXX opened at $652.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $550.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $482.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $52.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.49. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $356.14 and a 1-year high of $688.12.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.35. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 64.42% and a net margin of 24.41%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.