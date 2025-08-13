Himalaya Shipping Ltd. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:HSHP)

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (NYSE:HSHP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, August 29th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th.
Himalaya Shipping Stock Up 3.1%
Shares of HSHP opened at $7.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.74. Himalaya Shipping has a 52 week low of $4.29 and a 52 week high of $8.74.
Himalaya Shipping (NYSE:HSHP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $21.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.18 million. Himalaya Shipping had a return on equity of 4.03% and a net margin of 5.32%.
Himalaya Shipping Ltd. provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. The company operates a fleet of vessels. It serves major commodity trading, commodity and energy transition, and multi-modal transport companies. Himalaya Shipping Ltd. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
