Himalaya Shipping Ltd. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:HSHP)

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (NYSE:HSHP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, August 29th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th.

Himalaya Shipping Stock Up 3.1%

Shares of HSHP opened at $7.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.74. Himalaya Shipping has a 52 week low of $4.29 and a 52 week high of $8.74.

Get Himalaya Shipping alerts:

Himalaya Shipping (NYSE:HSHP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $21.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.18 million. Himalaya Shipping had a return on equity of 4.03% and a net margin of 5.32%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Himalaya Shipping

Himalaya Shipping Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Himalaya Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. CacheTech Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Himalaya Shipping during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Himalaya Shipping by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Himalaya Shipping during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Himalaya Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 22.33% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. The company operates a fleet of vessels. It serves major commodity trading, commodity and energy transition, and multi-modal transport companies. Himalaya Shipping Ltd. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Himalaya Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himalaya Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.