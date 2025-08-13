Hikari Tsushin Inc. Acquires 146 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Hikari Tsushin Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up about 0.3% of Hikari Tsushin Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Hikari Tsushin Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $5,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VHT. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Woodside Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $243.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $246.94 and a 200-day moving average of $253.79. The company has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $234.11 and a 52 week high of $289.14.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

