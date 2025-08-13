HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 42.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 997,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 297,644 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $72,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 42,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Trading Up 3.2%

LRCX stock opened at $105.28 on Wednesday. Lam Research Corporation has a 1-year low of $56.32 and a 1-year high of $105.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $134.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.35.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 58.17% and a net margin of 29.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LRCX shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on Lam Research from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.09.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

