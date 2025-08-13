HighTower Advisors LLC Has $68.71 Million Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,095 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Norfolk Southern worth $68,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $288.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $285.15.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $277.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $62.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.31. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a 12 month low of $201.63 and a 12 month high of $288.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $264.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.15.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 27.51%. As a group, analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.49%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

