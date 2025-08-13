HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 1,385,428 Shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 97.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,804,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,385,428 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 2.09% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF worth $131,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 80.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $203,000.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

JCPB stock opened at $46.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.57. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.51 and a fifty-two week high of $48.54. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.35 and a beta of 0.24.

About JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

