Heck Capital Advisors LLC Has $7.06 Million Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY)

Heck Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 197,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,688 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May were worth $7,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PMAY. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,684,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the 4th quarter valued at about $345,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 144,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after buying an additional 6,814 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the 4th quarter valued at about $556,000. Finally, Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the 4th quarter valued at about $995,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - May alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Stock Up 6.8%

Shares of BATS:PMAY opened at $38.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.56. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May has a 12-month low of $32.70 and a 12-month high of $38.16. The firm has a market cap of $645.77 million, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.44.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.