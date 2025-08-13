Heck Capital Advisors LLC Has $537,000 Stake in L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX)

Heck Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transce3nd LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 7.9% during the first quarter. Transce3nd LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 3.1% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 2.2% during the first quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, CWC Advisors LLC. boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.52, for a total transaction of $10,817,993.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 145,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,236,182.56. This represents a 21.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $490,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 25,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,204,625. The trade was a 7.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,199 shares of company stock worth $39,045,071 in the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $274.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.47.

View Our Latest Analysis on L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

NYSE LHX opened at $269.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $259.32 and a 200 day moving average of $230.56. The company has a market capitalization of $50.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.77. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a one year low of $193.09 and a one year high of $280.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.04.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 7.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.63%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

