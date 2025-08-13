Heck Capital Advisors LLC Has $414,000 Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Heck Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 67.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,162 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 51.8% during the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.6%

NYSE JNJ opened at $172.79 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $160.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $140.68 and a fifty-two week high of $174.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 25.00%. The firm had revenue of $23.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Leerink Partners cut Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Leerink Partnrs cut Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.50.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

