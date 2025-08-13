Heck Capital Advisors LLC Has $12.03 Million Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Heck Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 17,112 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.4% of Heck Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Heck Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $12,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEF. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEF opened at $95.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.08 and a 52 week high of $99.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.45.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.3088 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.30.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

