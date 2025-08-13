Heck Capital Advisors LLC Has $10.69 Million Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC)

Heck Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,367 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF accounts for 1.2% of Heck Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Heck Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $10,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 257,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,795,000 after purchasing an additional 70,810 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $18,470,000. Stonehaven Wealth & Tax Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $388,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 341.0% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 18,535 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GSSC stock opened at $71.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.76 and its 200-day moving average is $66.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $609.28 million, a PE ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $54.91 and a 52 week high of $77.00.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (GSSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks. The index equally weights four factor-based sub-indices: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. GSSC was launched on Jun 28, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

