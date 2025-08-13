Heck Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Heck Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,117 shares during the quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 562,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,841,000 after acquiring an additional 7,477 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Cove Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Cove Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 117.9% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 7,911 shares during the period. 67.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $93.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.52 and a 200-day moving average of $88.15. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $71.69 and a 1-year high of $100.01.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

