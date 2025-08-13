Head-To-Head Comparison: United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) and Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB)

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) and Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.6% of United Natural Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.3% of Campbell’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of United Natural Foods shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.2% of Campbell’s shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares United Natural Foods and Campbell’s”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Natural Foods $32.24 billion 0.05 -$112.00 million ($1.15) -23.25 Campbell’s $10.23 billion 0.94 $567.00 million $1.51 21.26

Campbell’s has lower revenue, but higher earnings than United Natural Foods. United Natural Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Campbell’s, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for United Natural Foods and Campbell’s, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Natural Foods 0 7 2 0 2.22 Campbell’s 5 12 3 0 1.90

United Natural Foods presently has a consensus target price of $28.1250, suggesting a potential upside of 5.17%. Campbell’s has a consensus target price of $39.0556, suggesting a potential upside of 21.67%. Given Campbell’s’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Campbell’s is more favorable than United Natural Foods.

Volatility & Risk

United Natural Foods has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Campbell’s has a beta of 0.08, indicating that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares United Natural Foods and Campbell’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Natural Foods -0.21% 3.13% 0.66% Campbell’s 4.44% 23.22% 5.77%

Summary

Campbell’s beats United Natural Foods on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products. It also provides nuts, dried fruit, seeds, trail mixes, granola, natural and organic snack items, and confections under the Woodstock Farms Manufacturing name; organic, non-GMO project verified, and specialty food and non-food items under the Blue Marble brand name; pet food under the WILD HARVEST brand name; and various products under the ESSENTIAL EVERYDAY, SHOPPERS VALUE, Field Day, EQUALINE, CULINARY CIRCLE, and STONE RIDGE CREAMERY brand names. In addition, the company provides home, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products, as well as private label products through a network of Cub Foods and Shoppers retail grocery stores; and retail store support, pricing strategy, shelf and planogram management, advertising, couponing, ecommerce, consumer convenience, store design, equipment sourcing, electronic payments processing, network and data hosting, point-of-sale hardware and software, automation tools, sustainability, and administrative back-office solution services. Further, it offers consumer and trade marketing programs, and programs to support suppliers in understanding its markets. The company serves chains, independent retailers, and supernatural chains, as well as foodservice, ecommerce, conventional military business, and other sales customers. United Natural Foods, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island.

About Campbell’s

The Campbell’s Company, formerly known as Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell’s condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell’s gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell’s tomato juice; and snacking products in foodservice in Canada. The Snacks segment retails Pepperidge Farm cookies, crackers, fresh bakery, and frozen products, which include Goldfish crackers, Snyder’s of Hanover pretzels, Lance sandwich crackers, Cape Cod and Kettle Brand potato chips, Late July snacks, Snack Factory pretzel crisps, Pop Secret popcorn, and other snacking products. This segment is also involved in the retail business in Latin America. It sells its products through retail food chains, mass discounters and merchandisers, club stores, convenience stores, drug stores, and dollar stores, as well as e-commerce and other retail, commercial, and non-commercial establishments, and independent contractor distributors. The company was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in Camden, New Jersey.

