Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC decreased its stake in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 363,279 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 20,800 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $9,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Halliburton by 297.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,247 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 9,918 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Halliburton by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 14,859 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 52,258 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 18,582 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Halliburton by 796.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 512,348 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $13,939,000 after purchasing an additional 455,206 shares during the period. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of HAL opened at $20.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.64. Halliburton Company has a 52-week low of $18.72 and a 52-week high of $32.57. The company has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.12.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. Halliburton had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Halliburton Company will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

