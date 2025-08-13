Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Trims Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,432 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $10,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 18,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 30,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total value of $3,894,328.68. Following the transaction, the insider owned 495,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,625,865.83. This trade represents a 5.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 35,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total transaction of $4,484,317.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 367,691 shares in the company, valued at $46,472,465.49. This represents a 8.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,515,632 shares of company stock valued at $196,472,623 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upgraded Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $116.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $177.00 price target (up from $158.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.61.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $186.97 on Wednesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $29.31 and a one year high of $190.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 623.25, a PEG ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 2.60.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.