Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 9,691 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 27.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,012 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 9,691 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $9,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,143,835 shares of the software company’s stock worth $15,779,895,000 after purchasing an additional 171,547 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 14.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,530,611 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,504,685,000 after buying an additional 821,293 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,341,695 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,375,345,000 after purchasing an additional 600,146 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,314,215 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,363,125,000 after acquiring an additional 672,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,575,792 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,754,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Price Performance

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $338.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $330.04 and a 52-week high of $587.75. The stock has a market cap of $143.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $375.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $394.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.48 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Adobe from $530.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on Adobe from $424.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Adobe from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn cut Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.58.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Adobe

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.