Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 6,613 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 26.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,613 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $9,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of SPGI opened at $559.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $170.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $527.21 and a 200 day moving average of $511.67. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $427.14 and a twelve month high of $566.42.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.25. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $567.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $629.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $595.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $616.00 to $589.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.69.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

