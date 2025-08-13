Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $8.05 Million Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 26.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 25,796 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $8,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GILD. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 76,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 550,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,850,000 after buying an additional 34,541 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ GILD opened at $120.02 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.67 and a 52-week high of $121.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $148.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.33.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.05. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 50.99%. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $132.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Truist Financial raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $1,104,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 615,725 shares in the company, valued at $68,006,826.25. This trade represents a 1.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total transaction of $3,010,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 121,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,026,263.04. This represents a 18.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,000 shares of company stock worth $8,984,175 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Recommended Stories

