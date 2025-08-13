Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $5.35 Million Stake in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 28.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,738 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $5,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $27,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Montag & Caldwell LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 price target on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Duke Energy from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on Duke Energy from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial started coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.20.

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE DUK opened at $124.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.75. Duke Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $105.20 and a 12 month high of $127.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $1.065 dividend. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 67.97%.

About Duke Energy

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.