Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $22.93 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,594 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 9,066 shares during the period. Netflix comprises about 0.8% of Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Netflix were worth $22,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Netflix by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 4,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NFLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, April 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Wolfe Research set a $1,340.00 price target on Netflix and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,250.00 price target (up from $1,020.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target (up from $1,000.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,297.66.

In other news, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,153.52, for a total transaction of $274,537.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 2,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,157.44, for a total transaction of $2,344,973.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,793,240.64. This trade represents a 13.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,307 shares of company stock worth $179,443,809 over the last quarter. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NFLX opened at $1,225.28 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $635.50 and a 52-week high of $1,341.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.66 billion, a PE ratio of 52.21, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,232.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,097.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

