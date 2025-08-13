Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $14.09 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,255 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 91,219 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 0.5% of Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $14,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 160.4% in the 4th quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 224.7% during the 1st quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $71.38 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.89 and a twelve month high of $72.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 17.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 9,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $612,330.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 181,186 shares in the company, valued at $11,505,311. This trade represents a 5.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 9,961 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total value of $637,205.17. Following the transaction, the insider owned 257,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,450,653.14. The trade was a 3.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,335 shares of company stock valued at $6,271,054. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

