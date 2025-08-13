Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $12.69 Million Stock Holdings in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its stake in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,136 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Linde were worth $12,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $2,752,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 68,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 75,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,502,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of LIN opened at $473.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93. Linde PLC has a twelve month low of $408.65 and a twelve month high of $487.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $467.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $459.32. The firm has a market cap of $221.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.66, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.92.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Linde had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 16.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 42.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP David P. Strauss sold 1,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.04, for a total value of $908,138.48. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 22,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,346,928.56. This represents a 8.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 7,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.42, for a total transaction of $3,314,065.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 8,151 shares in the company, valued at $3,720,279.42. The trade was a 47.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,557 shares of company stock valued at $28,037,479. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Monday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $576.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $485.00 to $504.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $519.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Linde

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.