Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Decreases Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 27.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,781 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Prologis were worth $6,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PLD. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 6,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its stake in Prologis by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on PLD shares. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Prologis from $128.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research cut Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.00 price objective on Prologis and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Prologis from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Prologis from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.33.

Prologis Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $104.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.21. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.35 and a 12-month high of $132.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 40.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.