Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:ETH) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:ETH – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.30 and last traded at $39.30, with a volume of 209657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.30.

Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust ETF Trading Up 6.2%

The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.85 and its 200 day moving average is $23.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.05.

Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust ETF Company Profile

The Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust ETF (ETH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of ether (ETH). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in ether. ETH was launched on Apr 23, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

