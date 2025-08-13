GQG Partners LLC Sells 7,151 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

GQG Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,151 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after buying an additional 8,710 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $398,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 31,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after buying an additional 6,886 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,190,000. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.3%

MRK stock opened at $80.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.31 and a 1-year high of $120.30. The stock has a market cap of $200.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.38.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 41.05% and a net margin of 25.79%. Analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to a “cautious” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.44.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

