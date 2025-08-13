GQG Partners LLC Sells 5,793,708 Shares of Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY)

GQG Partners LLC lessened its position in Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 99.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,793,708 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its position in Royal Bank Of Canada by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 11,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on RY. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research report on Monday, June 9th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Royal Bank Of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Royal Bank Of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 31st. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank Of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.00.

Royal Bank Of Canada Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of Royal Bank Of Canada stock opened at $134.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Bank Of Canada has a 12-month low of $106.10 and a 12-month high of $135.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.49.

Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $11.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.77 billion. Royal Bank Of Canada had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Royal Bank Of Canada will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Royal Bank Of Canada Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.1152 per share. This represents a $4.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. This is a boost from Royal Bank Of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

About Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

