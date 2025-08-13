GQG Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,767,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,751,000. Chevron comprises approximately 2.3% of GQG Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its position in Chevron by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 35,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in Chevron by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 10,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 5,453 shares during the period. Finally, AGP Franklin LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,867,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective (down from $156.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. DZ Bank downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Chevron to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.11.

Chevron Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $154.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.55. Chevron Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $132.04 and a fifty-two week high of $168.96. The company has a market cap of $266.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $44.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be paid a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 88.03%.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

